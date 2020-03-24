Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.65. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:FBK traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 140,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $545.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

