Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,154. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

