Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,154. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply