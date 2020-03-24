Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

