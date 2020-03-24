Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post $18.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $19.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $78.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $79.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.90 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $83.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of LEVL opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,760.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 2,207 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,254.91. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

