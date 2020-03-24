Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $83.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $83.62 million. Luminex reported sales of $82.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $357.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $359.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $394.76 million, with estimates ranging from $383.80 million to $405.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

LMNX opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -265.89 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Luminex by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

