Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will report $19.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.60 million. Natural Gas Services Group posted sales of $16.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year sales of $77.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.90 million to $79.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $79.78 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $83.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NGS opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.