Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

OLN opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $9,978,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 40.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

