Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce sales of $116.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the lowest is $115.80 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $119.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $609.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.30 million to $619.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $773.23 million, with estimates ranging from $766.30 million to $786.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $19,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

