Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 1,681,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 93,260 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 580.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 216,314 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 252,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 251,013 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

