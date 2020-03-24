Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $164.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.00 million and the lowest is $155.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $173.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $696.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $707.50 million to $769.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

