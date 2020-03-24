Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,630. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.