Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce sales of $21.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. CEVA reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $93.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $94.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.01 million, with estimates ranging from $98.03 million to $107.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other CEVA news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $486.67 million, a PE ratio of 168.69, a P/E/G ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

