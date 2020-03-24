Zacks: Analysts Expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). InVitae reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InVitae by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,577,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InVitae by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 428,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. InVitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

