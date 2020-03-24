Zacks: Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $146.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.80 million. Perficient posted sales of $133.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $626.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.10 million to $629.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $680.20 million, with estimates ranging from $674.49 million to $685.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $907.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.