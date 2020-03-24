Zacks: Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

SIRI opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $93,148,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 180.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,358 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

