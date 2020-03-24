Zacks: Analysts Set $26.00 Target Price for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,951. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.