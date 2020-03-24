Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.33 Million

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report $40.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $41.25 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $38.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $179.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.17 million to $181.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGFS shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

