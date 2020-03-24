Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.08 Million

Brokerages expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to report $833.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.80 million and the highest is $846.70 million. Colfax reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Colfax stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Colfax by 940.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

