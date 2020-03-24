Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 1,392,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,012. The company has a market capitalization of $518.34 million, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

