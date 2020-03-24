Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 418,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 153,835 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 4,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,113. The stock has a market cap of $409.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

