Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.23). Nexa Resources reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.36. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

