Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.72). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NTNX traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 5,713,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,879. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

