Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $179.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.60 million. PetIQ reported sales of $148.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $811.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.70 million to $836.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $912.77 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $975.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $19,670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 220,602 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $506.92 million, a PE ratio of -36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

