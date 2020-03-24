Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to post $351.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the lowest is $350.00 million. State Auto Financial posted sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Auto Financial.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $868.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.