Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $824,277.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,184,596.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,815. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 225,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC traded up $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. 387,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

