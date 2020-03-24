Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report sales of $486.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $491.05 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $393.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

