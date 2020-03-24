Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to post sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 370.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Celsion worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSN opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.