Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.39 Million

Brokerages predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $108.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $106.93 million. El Pollo LoCo reported sales of $108.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $455.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.80 million to $461.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.67 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $469.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

LOCO opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

