Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.07). Extraction Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extraction Oil & Gas.

XOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 391,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 6,600,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 4,975,770 shares during the period. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 167,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 734,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,482. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

