Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,128. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.