Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Moneygram International posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

