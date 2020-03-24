Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.50 Price Target for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OP Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

NYSE OPBK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,477. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.