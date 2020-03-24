Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given $15.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKO.B shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE:AKO.B opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

