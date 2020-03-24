Zacks: Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Soliton an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SOLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Soliton during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Soliton by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soliton by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Soliton by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOLY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 201,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

