Zacks: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

