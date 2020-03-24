Zacks: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $19.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $348.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

