ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. In the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.02606325 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185545 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.