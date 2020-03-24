ZB Token (ZB) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $108.85 million and approximately $38.23 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.63 or 0.04179625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.