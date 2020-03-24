Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 30% Over Last Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $308.40 million and approximately $258.03 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $32.33 or 0.00486043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, LocalTrade, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00113138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00081090 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002520 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,537,994 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kuna, Allcoin, Poloniex, BigONE, Coinut, BCEX, BitBay, BiteBTC, Crex24, OTCBTC, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Exmo, OKEx, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, YoBit, Huobi, LocalTrade, Liquid, Binance, Ovis, Sistemkoin, Bitlish, Graviex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Coinrail, Bithumb, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Upbit, C2CX, Cryptohub, Kraken, Gemini, GOPAX, Cryptomate, WEX, CoinEx, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bitinka, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, LBank, CEX.IO and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

