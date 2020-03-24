ZClassic Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $53,466.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002283 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00482153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00112499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00080823 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

