Zcoin Market Cap Tops $31.40 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.40 million and $35.87 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00048774 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Koinex, Cryptopia and Huobi. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.02076184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.55 or 0.03370184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00599443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00696894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00075805 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00481513 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015116 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,749,743 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Binance, QBTC, Cryptopia, Koinex, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Indodax, LiteBit.eu and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

