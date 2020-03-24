ZCore (ZCR) Price Up 51.1% Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $177,921.58 and approximately $9,705.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,714,879 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

