Zealium (NZL) Trading Up 47% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $6,808.72 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Zealium has traded 47% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001801 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,685,474 coins and its circulating supply is 12,685,474 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

