Zebi (ZCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, OKEx, IDEX and DDEX. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.02649057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00183350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, Liquid and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

