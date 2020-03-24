Zeepin (ZPT) Hits One Day Volume of $464.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $250,527.57 and approximately $464.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.02603324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185689 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.