Zel 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.27 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00486092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00115008 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00080542 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002151 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 96,873,800 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.