ZEON Price Hits $0.0005 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. ZEON has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $1,938.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.02639784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00184191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,137,327,542 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

