Zetacoin Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $73,386.79 and $3,137.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.03401014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00668329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018558 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000573 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,344,669 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.