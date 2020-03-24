ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $71,236.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.04169813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00065432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003556 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.