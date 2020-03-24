Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Cap of $38.67 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, OTCBTC and Upbit. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02646396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,288,615,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,997,148,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Zebpay, BitForex, Korbit, Coinone, BiteBTC, Ethfinex, GOPAX, IDEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, UEX, Bitbns, Bithumb, Binance, Kucoin, BitMart, Hotbit, Radar Relay, Coinhub, Tokenomy, Upbit, Koinex, OKEx, DEx.top, OTCBTC, DragonEX, OOOBTC, WazirX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.